Monero Classic Market Capitalization Reaches $4.95 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $797.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00003993 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00634753 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001918 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001368 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,720,020 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

