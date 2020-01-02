Monero Hits Market Capitalization of $771.80 Million (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market cap of $771.80 million and $77.55 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $44.40 or 0.00634753 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Upbit, Tux Exchange and Nanex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003993 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001918 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001368 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,382,465 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, CoinEx, Nanex, BTC Trade UA, HitBTC, Coindeal, Poloniex, Mercatox, Bittrex, Exmo, Waves Decentralized Exchange, DragonEX, OKEx, Crex24, Braziliex, Huobi, Coinut, Livecoin, Cryptomate, Gate.io, Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex, Bithumb, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Bitlish, Cryptopia, Liquid, TradeOgre, B2BX, Kraken, OpenLedger DEX, Bitbns, Graviex, Binance, Ovis, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, BitBay, Tux Exchange, Bitfinex, Coinroom, Exrates and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

