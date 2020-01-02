MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Upbit. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $827,013.00 and $484.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 178,691,434 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

