MonetaryUnit (MUE) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $869,342.00 and $433.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Upbit, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009622 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003142 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 178,647,226 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

