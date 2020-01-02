Monetha (MTH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.89 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Monetha has a total market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $368,644.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Monetha token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Kucoin, Binance and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00188696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.97 or 0.01339216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00122105 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io.

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, Binance, CoinExchange, OKEx, Mercatox and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

