Monkey Project Price Down 27.7% Over Last Week (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $195,418.00 and approximately $135.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded down 27.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 73.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 8,704,244 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

