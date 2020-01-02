Mooncoin (MOON) Market Cap Achieves $2.43 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 74.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded up 107.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $30.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00581947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011077 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000250 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,355,828,840 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.