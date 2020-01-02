Mooncoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $153.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 81.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $153.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00571982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011888 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012141 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000283 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Mooncoin

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,357,648,812 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.