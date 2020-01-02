Morgan Stanley Lowers Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Underweight

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.21.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 36,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,572. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Hologic has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.54 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $230,948.46. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,481 shares of company stock valued at $9,988,288 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 507,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after purchasing an additional 281,078 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Hologic by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 434,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,610,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,243,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.