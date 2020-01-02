Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 2.00

Press coverage about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Morgan Stanley earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Pritchard Capital raised shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $51.27 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

