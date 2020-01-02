MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €114.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €114.00 ($132.56) target price by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MOR. Independent Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €119.86 ($139.37).

Shares of MorphoSys stock traded up €1.00 ($1.16) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €127.80 ($148.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €116.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €103.92. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a 12-month high of €131.00 ($152.33). The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of -42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.80.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

