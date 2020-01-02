Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases £1,517.08 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.29) per share, for a total transaction of £1,517.08 ($1,995.63).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 215 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.27) per share, for a total transaction of £1,515.75 ($1,993.88).

On Thursday, October 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 254 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 598 ($7.87) per share, for a total transaction of £1,518.92 ($1,998.05).

LON:MAB1 traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 755 ($9.93). 177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,178. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 706.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 613.18. The stock has a market cap of $389.67 million and a P/E ratio of 29.38. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1-year low of GBX 502 ($6.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 825 ($10.85).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

