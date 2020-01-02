Moss Coin (MOC) Price Tops $0.0111 on Exchanges

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Moss Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, GOPAX and BCEX. Moss Coin has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $45,853.00 worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moss Coin has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moss Coin Profile

Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,390,132 tokens. The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog. Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland.

Buying and Selling Moss Coin

Moss Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, BCEX and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moss Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moss Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

