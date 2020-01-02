MovieBloc Trading 11.7% Lower This Week (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $624,186.00 worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00188156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.22 or 0.01334260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00122049 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,796,659,185 tokens. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

MovieBloc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

