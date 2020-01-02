Myokardia Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 681 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 588% compared to the typical daily volume of 99 put options.

MYOK opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day moving average is $56.53. Myokardia has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myokardia will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Myokardia news, insider Jake Bauer sold 21,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,383,689.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,742.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $295,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,081.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,244 shares of company stock worth $4,182,526 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Myokardia by 20.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Myokardia by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Myokardia during the third quarter valued at $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Myokardia by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Myokardia by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myokardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.22.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

