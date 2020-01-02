Myriad Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Myriad has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $746.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,713,638,500 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

