Myriad Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, Myriad has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $1,129.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,713,735,000 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.