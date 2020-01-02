NAGA Trading 3.5% Lower This Week (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. NAGA has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $680.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NAGA has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One NAGA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, IDEX and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.57 or 0.06051319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030820 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036739 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024536 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

