Namecoin (NMC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.33 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Namecoin has a total market cap of $6.33 million and approximately $3,214.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00006003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, BX Thailand, Tux Exchange and Altcoin Trader. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, WEX, SouthXchange, Bitsane, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Altcoin Trader, BX Thailand, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

