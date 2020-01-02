Namecoin Price Reaches $0.43 on Major Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and $3,241.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00006136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane, Tux Exchange, BX Thailand and Altcoin Trader.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,027.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.75 or 0.02808974 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00574933 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00021189 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000495 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000425 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, C-Patex, BX Thailand, Bleutrade, Poloniex, Bitsane, YoBit, WEX, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Altcoin Trader and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

