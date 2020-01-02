Nano (NANO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.04 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Nano has a market capitalization of $83.34 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00008957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, HitBTC, Gate.io and Koinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,983.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.42 or 0.01824795 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.02 or 0.02807284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00570919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00655063 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00060949 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00023991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00389407 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Gate.io, Kucoin, CoinEx, CoinFalcon, Bitinka, OKEx, Koinex, HitBTC, Binance, Coindeal, Bit-Z, Nanex and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

