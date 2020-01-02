Narrative Price Up 71.8% Over Last Week (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 71.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Narrative has traded 71.8% higher against the dollar. One Narrative token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and BiteBTC. Narrative has a total market cap of $9,496.00 and $2.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.01341499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121627 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Narrative Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,354,634 tokens. The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, BiteBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

