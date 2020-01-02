Narrative Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 66.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Narrative has a market cap of $8,392.00 and $2.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Narrative token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BiteBTC, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. In the last week, Narrative has traded 66.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Narrative alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00189367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.01339986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00121591 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Narrative Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,354,634 tokens. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Narrative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Narrative and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.