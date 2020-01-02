Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Hits $0.0416 on Exchanges

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $876,895.00 and $234,160.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00066554 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 71.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,091,452 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

