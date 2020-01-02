Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Getting Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nasdaq earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.44.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.59. The company had a trading volume of 80,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,048. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $108.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.44 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

