Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 625 Shares

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $21,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,606.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 443 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $16,359.99.

On Friday, November 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,859 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $107,212.50.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,859 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $109,356.75.

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 15,701 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $628,040.00.

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 538,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70. Natera Inc has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $40.92.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.97 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 target price on Natera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 44.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 337.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 80,015 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

