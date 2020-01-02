National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s current price.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

National Bank stock opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. National Bank has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in National Bank by 122.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in National Bank by 4.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 424,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in National Bank by 15.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Bank by 32.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in National Bank by 21.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

