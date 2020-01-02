NavCoin Price Tops $0.0904 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00001261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including cfinex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Binance. NavCoin has a market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $21,263.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NavCoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004380 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008669 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00051034 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,031,665 coins. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Poloniex, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

