NavCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.78 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. NavCoin has a total market cap of $5.78 million and $35,225.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0862 or 0.00001226 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Poloniex and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004264 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008756 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000839 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00051789 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,036,357 coins. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Binance, Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, cfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.