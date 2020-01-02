Naviaddress Reaches Market Cap of $35,326.00 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $35,326.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00039683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.96 or 0.05898898 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029910 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002138 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036382 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

