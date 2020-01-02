nDEX (NDX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,198.00

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, nDEX has traded down 30.5% against the dollar. One nDEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. nDEX has a total market capitalization of $3,426.00 and $3,198.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About nDEX

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,938,687,251 tokens. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com.

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

