Neblio (NEBL) Achieves Market Cap of $5.88 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00005506 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Binance. Neblio has a market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $92,286.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022073 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013911 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008003 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000358 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007999 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,889,432 coins and its circulating supply is 15,275,108 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

