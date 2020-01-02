Nebula AI (NBAI) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Nebula AI has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nebula AI has a total market cap of $565,036.00 and approximately $204.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebula AI token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00039123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.61 or 0.05971354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030106 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002121 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036283 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Nebula AI Profile

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,877,873,626 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.