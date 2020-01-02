Nebulas (NAS) Market Cap Tops $17.99 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Nebulas has a total market cap of $17.99 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00004973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Gate.io and LBank. During the last week, Nebulas has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.57 or 0.06051319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030820 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036739 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024536 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 70,940,973 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, Huobi, Binance, Allcoin, LBank, BCEX and Neraex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.