Nectar Market Capitalization Tops $6.49 Million (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Nectar has traded 39.3% higher against the dollar. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $626.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nectar coin can now be bought for about $0.0788 or 0.00001127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $32.15, $5.60 and $13.77.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00058919 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00087384 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000801 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00059584 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,022.25 or 1.00483585 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000333 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nectar

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $18.94, $24.68, $24.43, $7.50, $50.98, $20.33, $5.60, $13.77, $33.94, $10.39 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

