Needham & Company LLC Boosts II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $43.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IIVI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.87.

Shares of IIVI opened at $33.67 on Thursday. II-VI has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.97.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). II-VI had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 49.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 52,857 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in II-VI by 43.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 41,577 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 10.3% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 214,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth approximately $834,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

