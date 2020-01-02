Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Lowered to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

LITE has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $79.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $38.73 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.26.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $676,170.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,331.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 41,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,888.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,148.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,970 shares of company stock worth $10,399,043. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 5,481.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Lumentum by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Lumentum by 150.0% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 6.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

