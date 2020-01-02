Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Given $67.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $67.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Neenah an industry rank of 170 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, Director Philip C. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $70.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.29. Neenah has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $77.55.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Neenah will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Neenah’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

