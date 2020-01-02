NEM Price Hits $0.0318 (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Coinsuper, Zaif and Exrates. NEM has a total market cap of $286.30 million and $5.10 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEM has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

NEM Coin Profile

Get NEM alerts:

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io.

Buying and Selling NEM

NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Coinbe, Poloniex, BTC Trade UA, Indodax, OKEx, Iquant, Coinsuper, Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinTiger, Upbit, Liquid, Huobi, Binance, Exrates, HitBTC, YoBit, COSS, Livecoin, Crex24, Bitbns, Bithumb, Koineks, Zaif, LiteBit.eu, Kuna, B2BX, Kryptono, Cryptomate and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.