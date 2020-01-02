Neo Price Reaches $8.52 on Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $601.31 million and approximately $332.30 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $8.52 or 0.00121866 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Bitfinex and Allcoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.01339845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, OKEx, Bittrex, Switcheo Network, Tidebit, BitMart, Cobinhood, Exrates, Bitbns, BitForex, HitBTC, Bibox, CoinEx, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, Coinsuper, Livecoin, Bitfinex, DragonEX, Cryptopia, Binance, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Allcoin, Bitinka, LBank, Kucoin, BCEX, Koinex, TDAX, COSS, Liquid, Coinrail, CoinBene, Huobi, Upbit, BigONE and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

