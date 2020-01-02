NetApp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 12,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 715% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,547 call options.

NetApp stock opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. NetApp has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.49.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other NetApp news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.85.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

