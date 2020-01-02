Netflix, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a report issued on Monday, December 30th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. Imperial Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $446.00 price objective on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.86.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $323.57 on Thursday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $385.99. The stock has a market cap of $141.56 billion, a PE ratio of 120.74, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.03.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total transaction of $11,042,414.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,061 shares in the company, valued at $11,042,414.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

