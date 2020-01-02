Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a media sentiment score of 1.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Huber Research cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Aegis restated a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.86.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $328.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.03. The company has a market capitalization of $141.67 billion, a PE ratio of 122.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

