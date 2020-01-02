NetKoin (NTK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $48.00

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, NetKoin has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. NetKoin has a market cap of $23,139.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NetKoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NetKoin

NetKoin (NTK) is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 7,426,060,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,453,537,916 tokens. NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NetKoin is www.netkoin.com.

Buying and Selling NetKoin

NetKoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NetKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

