NetKoin (NTK) Price Reaches $0.0000

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One NetKoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. NetKoin has a market cap of $22,664.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NetKoin has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NetKoin alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00050591 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00336074 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014305 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003548 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015010 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NetKoin Token Profile

NetKoin (CRYPTO:NTK) is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 7,426,060,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,453,537,916 tokens. NetKoin’s official website is www.netkoin.com. NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NetKoin

NetKoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NetKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NetKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.