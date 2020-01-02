Netrum (NTR) Price Tops $0.0374 on Top Exchanges

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. Netrum has a market cap of $92,326.00 and approximately $90.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Netrum has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Netrum alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005070 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007662 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum (CRYPTO:NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,576,926 coins and its circulating supply is 2,468,873 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Netrum

Netrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.