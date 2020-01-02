Neumark Price Hits $0.0886 on Exchanges (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Neumark has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $276.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neumark has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Neumark token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00001237 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay, YoBit, HitBTC and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Neumark Profile

Neumark’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 72,094,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,555,384 tokens. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neumark is neufund.org. Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org.

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, BitBay, Liqui and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

