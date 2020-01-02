Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $81,696.00

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Neutral Dollar has a market cap of $81,696.00 and $52,732.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutral Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00014053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neutral Dollar alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00039436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $424.27 or 0.05996782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030374 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036428 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Profile

NUSD is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject. The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io.

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutral Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutral Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.