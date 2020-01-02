Neutron Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Neutron coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Neutron has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. Neutron has a total market cap of $324,034.00 and $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000440 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Neutron Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

