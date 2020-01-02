New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.62 Million

Analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) will report $222.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $223.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.26 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $266.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $843.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $839.60 million to $851.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $887.15 million, with estimates ranging from $786.20 million to $983.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.21 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Argus started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley set a $18.50 price target on New Residential Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.07. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $70,785.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,352.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 2,687.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP increased its position in New Residential Investment by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 55,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

